Singaporean Actress Evelyn Tan Opens Up About Raising Sons with Dyslexia

Singaporean actress-host Evelyn Tan opens up about raising her three sons with dyslexia. Tan decided to homeschool her children during their formative years but faced challenges when she discovered all three boys were dyslexic.

Jairus, one of her sons, was diagnosed with dyslexia in 2016.

'It was really tough': Actress Evelyn Tan on raising three dyslexic sons

Evelyn Tan was one of Singapore's most popular hosts and actresses when she was in her 20s, but she put her career on hold when she became a mother. She made another big decision in homeschooling her children in their formative years but when she discovered that her...

