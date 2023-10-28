Singaporean actor Peter Yu has 5 movies at the Singapore International Film Festival this year

There’s no escaping from Peter Yu at this year’s Singapore International Film Festival. He has not one, not two but five films in the line-up for the 34th edition of Singapore’s longest-running film event. That’s definitely one for the books, wouldn't you say?

Two of the titles, Nicole Midori Woodford’s Last Shadow At First Light and Nelson Yeo’s Dreaming & Dying are vying in the Asian Feature Film Competition. Peter Yu, 55, is no stranger to Singapore indie films. He played an insomniac detective in Yeo Siew Hua’s Golden Horse Award-winning A Land Imagined, and his recent credits include the Ayden Sng-starring supernatural drama Seven Days, and the monster flick Circle Line.“He is fast becoming the (Tony) Leung Chiu Wai of Singapore,” the Confinement director told 8days.sg recently.

The actor is in Tong’s A Year Of No Significance, a drama set in the 1970s, which will make its world premiere at the SGIFF. “I am so happy for him,” Kelvin Tong continued. “I had dinner at his house with him and his wife Brenda just a couple of weeks ago. And, you know, that man is still driving Grab. headtopics.com

"I have nothing but admiration for him. I think in a way that accounts for the kind of incredible presence he brings to his roles because day in, day out, he’s driving his Grab, he’s talking to normal people. He is deep smack in real life, and he brings a lot of that to his performance.”

In an interview with Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, Yu joked that he looks forward to walking the red carpet with five different female leads.A YEAR OF NO SIGNIFICANCEThis realist drama immortalises those who are about to be left behind as Singapore rushes towards economic growth in the late 1970s.Dreaming & Dying by Nelson Yeo. (Photo: SGIFF)A school reunion recalls repressed desires and entangled memories in an intoxicating blend of reality and the unconscious.Wonderland by Chai Yee-We. headtopics.com

Peter Yu has 5 movies featured at this year’s Singapore International Film FestivalThe 34th edition of the Singapore International Film Festival kicks off on Nov 30 and ends on Dec 10. Read more ⮕

Actor Peter Yu’s ‘crazy’ year of starring in five festival filmsVeteran local actor Peter Yu is having a good year. “It’s crazy. Five films in one year,” says the 55-year-old as he shakes his head. Three films in which he has credits have made their mark at international festivals and awards ceremonies in... Read more ⮕

'Embrace wider definitions of success': Forward SG report lays out roadmap for a new Singapore visionThe Forward SG exercise, which was launched in June 2022 to review and refresh the "social compact", found a constant theme across discussions was the evolving Singapore Dream. Read more ⮕

'Better to stay safe': Singapore travellers cancel holidays to Middle East amid Israel-Hamas warBut two travel agencies CNA spoke to said they are going ahead with tours to places such as Egypt. Read more ⮕

The first woman to pass the Singapore Armed Forces' tough Ranger courseCaptain Yap Hui Jun is the first woman to pass the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) Ranger course - one of its toughest small-unit leadership courses. She tells us what drove her to attempt it and what the hardest part was. Read more ⮕

ISD’s vital role in keeping Singapore safeThe Internal Security Department is Singapore's silent guardian against very real threats, says PM Lee. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕