Singapore Youth Festival Gives Away Taylor Swift Concert Ticket as Prize

An inaugural youth festival in Singapore is giving away a Taylor Swift concert ticket as a prize. The eligible winner will also get to chat with Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State of Communications and Information before the concert. Originally, the giveaway included watching the concert with Mr Tan, but the organizers later clarified that this was not the case.

