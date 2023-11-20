Singapore Wushu Exponent Zeanne Law Wins Gold at World Championships

When she joined the national team in 2022, Singapore wushu exponent Zeanne Law would be happy just to compete alongside top foreign athletes whom she looked up to. But on Nov 18, she became the subject of admiration instead, as the 18-year-old topped a 17-strong field to win the women’s taijiquan title at the Nov 16-20 World Wushu Championships in Texas, United States. Law, who delivered the Republic’s fifth gold medal at the biennial meet, described it as a “dream come true”.

She told The Straits Times: “It is a surreal feeling to be standing on top of the podium at my first world championships. “I never thought this moment would come by so quickly as I’m relatively young compared to my competitors. “This success is based on the countless hours of dedicated training and constant fine-tuning of my techniques and strategies. The accumulated experience from this year’s SEA and Asian Games enabled me to have a better grasp of what to do and enhanced my confidence for these world championship





