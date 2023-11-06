Singapore Warns Against Displaying Foreign National Emblems Related to Israel-Hamas War

Publicly displaying or wearing foreign national emblems relating to the Israel-Hamas war without a permit is an offence in Singapore. Offenders can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $500. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) warned that the law applies to all foreign national emblems, including flags and banners. MHA has noticed the sale and display of apparel and paraphernalia with foreign national emblems related to the ongoing war.

MHA advised the public against promoting or supporting terrorism through the display of such items

