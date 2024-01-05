Singapore warned to prepare for dire environmental changes

A new climate report warns Singapore to prepare for dire environmental changes due to carbon emissions. The report predicts changes in temperature, rainfall, wind, and sea levels based on three scenarios.





TODAYonline » / 🏆 1. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Visa Exemption Agreement Between Singapore and China Boosts Flight Ticket SearchesSearches for flight tickets increased by 90% after the visa exemption agreement between Singapore and China was announced. The agreement aims to provide greater convenience and boost direct flight connectivity between the two countries. Singapore and China are working on implementing the scheme in early 2024.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore to discuss increasing direct flights with ChinaThe Singapore government plans to speak with Chinese officials about increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries to support a new visa exemption regime.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Parents in Singapore Less Involved in Children's Studies, Report FindsA recent report reveals that parents in Singapore are less involved in their children's studies compared to the global average. The report suggests that reasons for this include a reliance on tutors and teachers, as well as a lack of confidence in secondary school-level homework. However, some parents argue that they do care about their teenagers' studies.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

11 opposition parties gather for discussion ahead of Singapore's General ElectionLeaders of 11 opposition parties in Singapore gathered at the Singapore Democratic Party's new headquarters to discuss various issues and exchange ideas ahead of the upcoming General Election. They emphasized the need for the opposition to win more seats to prevent changes to the Constitution.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

The Role of Buses in Singapore's Public Transport SystemThis article explores the passion of a young man for travelling by bus and discusses the appeal of buses to commuters in Singapore as the public transport system develops.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

New Singapore-China Visa-Free Travel Agreement Draws Mixed ReactionsTravelling to visit family in China was a hassle during Covid-19 restrictions. The new Singapore-China visa-free travel agreement brings joy to those with families in China. Experts don't expect a significant influx of Chinese tourists.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »