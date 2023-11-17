Singapore urges funeral service providers to be more transparent about prices

Funeral service providers in Singapore are urged to be more transparent about their prices, according to the country's competition watchdog. A market study conducted by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) found that arranging a funeral can involve various add-ons, making it highly customizable. The CCCS recommends that funeral service providers inform consumers that package prices may change if additional items are added.

