Singapore to Triple Number of AI Practitioners in National AI Strategy 2.0

Singapore aims to triple the number of AI practitioners to 15,000 and establish an iconic site to nurture the country's AI community as part of its National AI Strategy 2.0. The AI Apprenticeship Programme will be redesigned and scaled up to grow the talent pool.





