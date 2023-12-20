Singapore to Temporarily Increase Number of Tenants Allowed in Larger Flats and Private Homes

The number of tenants allowed in larger Housing Board flats and private residential properties will be temporarily increased for about three years, to help cool the home leasing market and support households that intend to rent.

From Jan 22, 2024, to Dec 31, 2026, owners of four-room or larger flats and private homes of at least 90 sq m will be allowed to house up to eight unrelated people who are not from the same family unit, up from the current cap of six, said HDB and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in a joint statement on Dec 20. “We will review the need to extend this temporary measure depending on the rental situation in end-2026,” said National Development Minister Desmond Lee in a Facebook post. He noted that since the pandemic, there has been a sharp increase in residential rents due to strong demand amidMarket rents have jumped about 20 per cent for HDB and private residential properties since Jan 1, 2023, according to the Ministry of Finance. Prior to that, private rents surged 2





