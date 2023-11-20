Singapore to Provide Financial Incentives for Low-Income Families

Low-income families in Singapore will receive financial incentives and support to improve their lives. Families living in highly subsidised rental flats can receive up to $30,000 in total payouts if they meet certain employment criteria and make voluntary CPF contributions. The new ComLink+ scheme includes packages for pre-school education, employment, and home ownership. The aim is to encourage families to send their child to pre-school, find stable employment, and save to buy their own homes.





