Singapore to provide additional aid to lower-income families

The Singapore government will provide additional aid to lower-income families through the ComLink+ initiative. This enhanced version of the existing ComLink program offers coordinated support to low-income families with young children living in HDB rental flats. The aid includes dedicated family coaches who will motivate and guide families towards achieving their goals.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development will introduce progress packages focusing on key needs and aspirations such as preschool education, stable employment, debt clearance, and home ownership





YahooSG » / 🏆 3. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National monuments of Singapore: Singapore Conference HallWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Singapore to remove melamine-related requirements for milk imports, including infant formula, from ChinaSINGAPORE: Singapore will remove melamine-related import requirements for milk, milk products and products containing milk from China from Nov 1, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Monday (Oct 23).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Woman in viral hospital argument with police deported, barred from SingaporeSINGAPORE — A woman who became infamous in Singapore after uploading TikTok videos of herself arguing with the police in hospital has been deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Singapore experiences highest-ever October temperature of 36.3°CSINGAPORE — Singapore experienced its hottest October day on Oct 9, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Singapore to Provide Financial Incentives for Low-Income FamiliesLow-income families in Singapore will receive financial incentives and support to improve their lives. Families living in highly subsidised rental flats can receive up to $30,000 in total payouts if they meet certain employment criteria and make voluntary CPF contributions. The new ComLink+ scheme includes packages for pre-school education, employment, and home ownership. The aim is to encourage families to send their child to pre-school, find stable employment, and save to buy their own homes.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »