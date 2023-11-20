Singapore to Prohibit Unauthorised Cross-Border Drone Operations

Flying unmanned aircraft (UA) across borders into or out of Singapore without a permit will be prohibited from Tuesday (21 November), said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a joint statement on Monday., such as radio-controlled aircraft, drones, and remote-controlled kites. Authorities will now have the powers to intercept unauthorised cross-border UAs or drones.

Anyone caught operating a UA into or out of Singapore without authorisation may face prosecution, including fines of up to $50,000 and/or imprisonment for up to two years.The expansion of UA capabilities, including improved flight range and payload capacity due to technological advancements, may present a risk to potential public safety and security. "Globally, we have seen cases of UAs disrupting airport operations, as well as being used for criminal activities, such as for smuggling, and to conduct terror attacks. In Singapore, we witnessed the use of UA for cross-border drug smuggling in 2020," the joint statement state





