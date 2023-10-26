Singapore to lift melamine-related requirements for importing milk products from China

The Chinese authorities were also required to test each batch of the products and issue health certificates with melamine test results.Melamine-related requirements for the import of milk and milk-related products from China to Singapore will be lifted on Nov 1, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).because Chinese suppliers had added melamine to powdered milk to artificially raise protein levels. Melamine is a chemical used to make plastic.

The Chinese authorities were also required to test each batch of the products and issue health certificates with melamine test results to accompany consignments to Singapore. “Since 2008, the Chinese authorities have also put in place enhanced regulations and control measures throughout its dairy production chain,” the agency said.

SFA told ST that import requirements are reviewed from time to time and all food imports, including milk and its related products imported from China, must still comply with the agency’s food safety requirements. headtopics.com

Responding to the deadly milk scandal in September that year, the then Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore temporarily banned the sale of China-made milk products and tested more than 3,500 milk products.

