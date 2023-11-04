Singapore to Introduce New Law Regulating Significant Investments

Singapore plans to introduce a new law to regulate significant investments in “a handful of critical entities”. This would mean these companies have to seek approval when there are certain changes in ownership or leadership. The move reflects a similar trend globally, where countries are stepping up their scrutiny of investments to protect industries that are crucial to the proper functioning of their economies and societies.

The Significant Investments Review Bill seeks to regulate both local and foreign investments in entities “critical to Singapore’s national security interests”, though these entities have not yet been identified. The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Friday that entities can be designated under the proposed rules if they are incorporated, formed or established in Singapore; carry out business activities in Singapore; or provide goods and services to people here. An MTI spokesperson told reporters that the law would apply to individual entities, rather than the entire sector they operate in. The move is meant to complement existing sector-based legislation, which already imposes ownership and control safeguards on entities in sectors such as telecommunications, banking and utilities.The second reading is expected in January 2024, and, if the Bill is passed, the legislation is set to come into effect a few months later, said the spokesperso

