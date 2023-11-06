Singapore to Introduce New Electronic Road Pricing System

Under the new Electronic Road Pricing system, known as ERP 2.0, there will be signage to demarcate the points where motorists will be charged. The new on-board unit will also send them an alert when their vehicle approaches an ERP-charging location, as well as indicate the relevant charges. These physical gantries will be "progressively decommissioned" alongside the transition to ERP 2.0, which will implement charges through its global navigation satellite system.

Motorists who choose not to install the touchscreen display on their on-board unit will receive the ERP information on their compatible mobile phone apps. The new on-board unit is mandatory for all motorists, while the touchscreen display is optional

