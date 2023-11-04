Singapore to Inject Extra 1,614 Certificates of Entitlement to Car and Commercial Vehicle Supply

The added supply comes on top of the 1,895 COEs for smaller and larger cars that were earlier reallocated in October. SINGAPORE – The supply of certificates of entitlement (COE) for cars and commercial vehicles will be given a boost over the next three months with the injection of an extra 1,614 certificates to the pool.that were earlier reallocated in October for the period between November and January, which came from guaranteed deregistrations in the next projected supply peak.
The category for larger cars with engines above 1,600cc or 130bhp and electric vehicles (EVs) above 110kW will get the biggest boost, with 863 more COEs made available. This is an increase of 29.4 per cent, and will take the total number of available COEs in the category for the next three months from 2,937 to 3,800. For smaller cars with engines up to 1,600cc and EVs with a power output of up to 110kW, there will be an extra 546 COEs – an increase of about 11 per cent. This takes the total number of COEs available in the category to 5,513. Finally, there will be 205 – or 22.2 per cent – more COEs for commercial vehicles, taking the total available quota for November to January to 1,129. LTA did not explain how it is able to add these extra COEs to the pool.Overall, LTA said the COE quotas for smaller and larger cars over the next three months will be 35 per cent higher than what was available over the past three month
Singapore Headlines
