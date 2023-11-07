Singapore to Expand Green Man Plus Scheme for Seniors and People with Disabilities

The Green Man Plus scheme will be expanded to cover half of the pedestrian crossings in all residential estates in Singapore by 2027. This scheme gives seniors and people with disabilities more time to cross the road, with an additional three to 13 seconds. The Land Transport Authority plans to roll out the scheme at 1,500 more pedestrian crossings by the fourth quarter of 2027, bringing the total number of crossings covered to over 2,500.

The selected locations for the scheme were chosen based on factors such as the nearby elderly population and accessibility to amenities

