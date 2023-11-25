Singapore to Develop Guidelines for Truthful Online Advertising

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore is developing guidelines to address the issue of online advertisers making false environmental claims. A study conducted in October 2022 found that half of the products sold online in Singapore had overstated their environmental benefits. The CCCS aims to provide clarity to suppliers on what constitutes unfair practices under the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act.





