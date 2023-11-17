Singapore Table Tennis Association opens new headquarters

The Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) has opened its temporary headquarters at OCBC Arena, with initiatives to increase the pool of young players. The age for its junior development squad selection trials has been lowered from nine to eight, and players will be scouted from zone training centres in 2023.

