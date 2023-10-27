Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins two golds in a day at Hangzhou Asian Para Games

Singapore's Toh Wei Soong reacts during the heats of the men's 50m freestyle S7 at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou on Oct 27, 2023. (Photo: Sport Singapore/Jeremy Lee)SINGAPORE: Singapore swimmer Toh Wei Soong won two golds on Friday (Oct 27) at the Asian Para Games in the men's 50m freestyle S7 and 50m butterfly S7 events.
The fastest qualifier in the heats earlier on Friday, Toh clocked a time of 28.81 seconds in the 50m freestyle S7 final, setting a new Games record. China's Wang Jingang came second with a time of 30.39 seconds, while his compatriot Huang Xianquan claimed bronze with a time of 31.18 seconds.
Toh's time was faster than the 29.01 seconds he recorded when he won the event in Jakarta five years ago. In the men's 50m butterfly S7 final later on Friday evening, Toh again clinched gold with a time of 30.49 seconds. headtopics.com
China's Huang came second with a time of 32.17 seconds, and India's Suyash Narayan Jadhav took third with 32.22 seconds.Swimmer Toh Wei Soong wins Singapore's first medal at Asian Para Games in HangzhouSingapore claims two lawn bowls medals at Asian Para Games in Hangzhou
She edged past China's Lin Yueshan 140-138 in the semi-finals but was then beaten 144-142 by India's Devi Sheetal in the final. Singapore's Nur Syahidah Alim in action at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou on Oct 27, 2023. (Photo: Sport Singapore/Dyan Tjhia) headtopics.com
Singapore's Nur Syahidah Alim poses with her Asian Para Games women's individual compound open silver medal at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre in Hangzhou on Oct 27, 2023. (Photo: Sport Singapore/Dyan Tjhia)Singapore is currently in 17th place in the medal table in Hangzhou with a haul of three golds, three silvers and two bronzes.
