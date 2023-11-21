Singapore start-up uses insects to upcycle food waste

The start-up scene is packed with flashy funding announcements, but what really goes on behind the glitz and glamour? In this new series, The Straits Times sits down with founders to discover how they developed their ideas, and what it takes to ride the roller coaster of entrepreneurship. SINGAPORE - A pungent scent reminiscent of expired yogurt hits me as I walk into Ento Industries’ office in Tuas.

In the centre of a large room, masked workers are standing over a barrel, mixing a bubbling purple liquid that looks like it belongs in a science fiction film. The scent becomes more pronounced as I get nearer, and I remark about the “unique aroma” to my host, Mr Nathaniel Phua. “That’s a really polite way of putting it,” he says. The barrel contains food waste that has been fermenting for a week, he adds. Mr Phua is the founder and chief executive of Ento Industries, a Singapore-based waste management start-up upcycling Singapore’s food waste using insects called black soldier flies, which I visited on Nov





