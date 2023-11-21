Singapore Slingers to Stop Playing in ASEAN Basketball League

The Singapore Slingers announced that they will stop playing in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) due to its uncertain future. The league no longer has the support of the International Basketball Federation (Fiba), according to the team. Fiba stated that the ABL does not fit into its future plans for basketball in the region. The Slingers expressed their disappointment and stated that the league is unlikely to resume in the near future.





