Singapore showed clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict in vote supporting UN resolution: Shanmugam

The results of a vote to adopt a draft resolution are shown on a display during an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly in New York, on Oct 27, 2023.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Mr Shanmugam noted that the resolution – titled “Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations” – had called for a truce leading to a cessation of hostilities.
He added: “But, while we voted in support of the resolution, we did not think it comprehensively set out the whole picture.”“We must still condemn the terrorist attacks by Hamas on 7 October, which cannot be justified, and we need to note also Israel’s right to self-defence, but that right to self-defence cannot include indiscriminate killing of civilians, and it must be done in accordance with international law. headtopics.com
“So, we do track closely what foreign missions say and do here, and whenever necessary, we will speak firmly to them, to make our position clear. We have done so before, and if need be, we will do so again.”
“We took the decision that we will not allow rallies by anyone. We don’t want to import foreign arguments into Singapore.”On online advocacy, he said people are entitled to express their views as long as online posts do not ask people to take up arms, do bad things, or incite violence or hate speech against other religions and races. headtopics.com
On a two-state solution, he said: “We have voted against illegal settlements by Israel – we said it was contradictory to the international law. We have voted against Jerusalem being the capital of Israel.”
Acknowledging the strong need and desire in the community to do something about the situation, he said efforts such as the one on Sunday to send supplies to people in Gaza are constructive ways to help. Another way is to make Singapore’s position known internationally, like the way the country voted at the UN, he added. headtopics.com