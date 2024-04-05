Despite broader regional gains , Singapore shares dip on Friday morning, mirroring overnight losses in the US market. The Business Times reports, the Straits Times Index (STI) reported a drop of 25.9 points or 0.8%, resting at 3,209.11 as of 9:01 am. The morning session saw 89 decliners overshadowing 31 advancers, with a total of 62.9 million securities valued at S$57.8 million exchanging hands. Among the most actively traded counters, Seatrium maintained stability at S$0.

085 despite transacting 25.2 million securities. Singtel observed a decline of S$0.04 or 1.7% after trading four million shares, while Thomson Medical remained flat at S$0.054 following a transaction of 2.4 million securities. The banking sector experienced a downturn early in the trading session, with DBS witnessing a decline of S$0.59 or 1.6% to S$35.73. OCBC shed S$0.07 or 0.5%, settling at S$13.69, and UOB was down S$0.28 or 1%, closing at S$29.1

