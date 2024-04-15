Singapore's World Expo Journey Comes Full Circle in Osaka

– From sweeping vistas of lush, island greenery replete with tropical birds, fish and alligators in pits to a sleek, dreamlike vision of the future, Singapore ’s World Expo journey has come full circle, from its first foray in Osaka , Japan, in 1970, and back there again in 2025.

Singapore’s pavilion, a vibrant red hue in the shape of an orb aptly named the Dream Sphere, bears the tag line, Where Dreams Take Shape. It sits on a 900 sq m plot of land, with a diameter of 18.5m, and stands 17m tall – or about seven storeys – at its highest. “The 1970 Osaka Expo took place five years after Singapore’s independence, but even then, we knew we had to participate,” Mr Ong told reporters at The Garden Oriental Osaka, a European-style building that was built in 1959 and was once a state guest house that has hosted visiting dignitaries.

As it is, the red sphere was inspired by the derisive-turned-endearing moniker Little Red Dot, which the production team of DP Architects and Kingsmen Exhibits had hoped to use to showcase the collective spirit behind the Singapore Story, told through Singapore food and heritage.

Singapore World Expo Osaka Pavilion Tourism

