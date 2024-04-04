Singapore's Wealthiest Businessmen Experience Decrease in Net Worth

Whilst he topped businessmen from Singapore, the Mindray executive logged lower net worth in 2024. Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics’ Li Xiting was the wealthiest amongst Singapore businessmen who were in Forbes World's Top Billionaires in 2024. Forbes said he recorded a net worth of $20.385 b, down from $22.01b logged in 2023. Li landed 126th overall.Following him was Goh Cheng Liang, who gets the bulk of his wealth from a majority stake in Japan's Nippon Paint Holdings.

He recorded a net worth of $17.15b, lower than the previous year's $19.31b. Wrapping up the top 10 billionaires from Singapore were Far East Organization's Philip Ng, his brother Robert Ng, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering's Jason Chang, Restaurateur Zhang Yong, Focus Media Information Technology's Jason Jiang, Sea Limited's Forrest Li, Hong Leong Group's Kwek Leng Beng, and Hotel tycoon Choo Chong Ngen.

