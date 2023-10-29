Singapore's vote in favour of UN resolution shows clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict: Shanmugam

Volunteers help to pack collapsible jerry cans for people in Gaza on Oct 29, 2023. (Photo: TODAY/Ili Nadhirah Mansor)Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam visited Humanity Matters on Sunday (Oct 29) to meet volunteers who were helping to pack relief supplies for people in Gaza

Mr Shanmugam spoke with the media during the visit where he spoke about Singapore's vote in favour of the UN resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflictto protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conflict in the Gaza Strip is a"major vote", with the country taking a clear stand and expressing its concerns at the grave situation on the ground, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Sunday (Oct 29).

"And it called for Israel to rescind its evacuation order in the Gaza Strip, and it rejected the forced transfer of Palestinians and reaffirmed that the solution to the conflict should be through a peaceful two-state solution." headtopics.com

Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of 2.3 million people, said 7,650 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's campaign to obliterate the Iran-backed militants. "What has been Singapore’s position? We have said, and we have voted against illegal settlements by Israel – we said that it was contradictory to the international law. We have voted against Jerusalem being the capital of Israel," he said.

"We took the decision that we will not allow rallies by anyone. We don't want to import foreign arguments into Singapore."He acknowledged that there is a strong need and desire in the community to do something, but there are ways to do this constructively and by making Singapore's position known internationally. headtopics.com

