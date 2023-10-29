Singapore's vote in favour of UN resolution shows clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE — Singapore's vote in favour of the United Nations resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conflict in the Gaza Strip is a"major vote", with the country taking a clear stand and expressing its concerns at the grave situation on the ground, Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Sunday (Oct 29).

"The resolution expressed grave concern at the escalation of violence since Oct 7. It called for immediate, durable, sustained humanitarian truce, leading to a cessation of hostilities. And it called for immediate, continuous and unhindered provision of essential supplies to the civilians in Gaza," he said.

In reiterating Singapore's support for the UN resolution, Mr Shanmugam highlighted two areas which the resolution should have mentioned. Medical authorities in the Gaza Strip, which has a population of 2.3 million people, said 7,650 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's campaign to obliterate the Iran-backed militants. headtopics.com

"But at the same time, we have always also supported Israel’s right to exist, whereas Hamas wants to wipe Israel off the map. So there are a number of perspectives to this, and the community leaders understood."

"We took the decision that we will not allow rallies by anyone. We don't want to import foreign arguments into Singapore." Asked about posts by the Israeli Embassy that could be advocating for a cause, Mr Shanmugam said:"We don't take lightly any foreign interference in our domestic policies. We expect any ambassador or embassy to respect the way things are done in Singapore."Mr Shanmugam told the media that Humanity Matter's relief supplies packing session on Sunday was the second humanitarian event that he has attended in two days. headtopics.com

