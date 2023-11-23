Singapore's Struggle in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Two defeats in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Korea and Thailand highlight Singapore's struggle to compete with top Asian footballing nations. Despite attempting a defensive formation and counter-attacks, Singapore was unable to recover after conceding the opening goal. The Lions' passes went astray under pressure from the strong Korean defenders.





YahooSG » / 🏆 3. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korea defeats Singapore 5-0 in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifierSouth Korea secures a comfortable 5-0 victory over Singapore in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, leaving Singapore wondering what hit them in the second half.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

Singapore to start receiving and using green ammonia, hydrogen in 2026The fuel does not emit carbon-dioxide when used. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singapore suffers defeat against Thailand in World Cup qualifiersSingapore's national football team faced a 3-1 defeat against Thailand in the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 Qualifiers. The loss puts Singapore at the bottom of their World Cup qualifying group.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore confirm 24-man squad for World Cup qualifiers against South Korea, ThailandThe presence of key players Safuwan Baharudin and Ikhsan Fandi for the first time since 2022 will come as a boost to the Lions.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

South Korean footballer fulfills dream of playing at Seoul World Cup Stadium, but for SingaporeSong Ui-young, a South Korean footballer, fulfills his childhood dream of playing at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, but as a member of the Singapore national team.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

South Korea thrashes Singapore 5-0 in World Cup qualifierSouth Korea dominated the match against Singapore and won 5-0 in the World Cup qualifier held in Seoul. Goals were scored by Cho Gue-sung, Hwang Hee-chan, Son Heung-min, Hwang Ui-jo, and Lee Kang-in.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »