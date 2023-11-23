Singapore's PM emphasizes efficient public-service providers to keep costs down

Singapore’s approach of targeted help is the better way compared to other countries’ approach of across-the-board subsidies for public services, said PM Lee Hsien Loong. The Republic's strategy for moderating the cost of living for all households is to make sure that essential public services are efficiently run and cost-effective, while ensuring the Government stays lean and efficient.

This approach includes requiring public-service providers to break even, which puts pressure on them to likewise be efficient and keep their costs down. The Government also provides cash or vouchers such as U-Save rebates, public transport vouchers, and GST Vouchers to households in need





