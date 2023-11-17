Singapore's PayNow and Malaysia's DuitNow launch cross-border payment system

PayNow users in Singapore and DuitNow users in Malaysia can now send instant P2P cross-border fund transfers using just their mobile phones. The launch of the real-time payment systems linkage between Singapore's PayNow and Malaysia's DuitNow was jointly announced by Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) managing director Ravi Menon and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour.

The two marked the launch by executing live cross-border fund transfers to each other at the 2023 Singapore FinTech Festival on Friday (17 November). "The PayNow-DuitNow linkage is the culmination of a shared aspiration by Singapore and Malaysia to facilitate cross-border payments between the two countries. This linkage represents another step towards ASEAN’s vision for regional payments interconnectivity," said Rav

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Singapore and Indonesia Launch Cross-Border QR Code Payment Linkage Singapore and Indonesia have announced the launch of a cross-border QR code payment linkage, allowing customers to make retail payments by scanning QR codes. Additionally, Singapore 's PayNow and Malaysia 's DuitNow have launched a real-time payment systems linkage.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

YAHOOSG: Revised Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates to be implemented in SingaporeThe revised rate will apply from Monday (20 November) until 31 December 2023. The 10 locations are AYE before Alexandra towards city, AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards city (set of three gantries), Southbound CTE before Braddell Road, Southbound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road into Southbound CTE (set of four gantries), Northbound CTE after PIE (set of two gantries), KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover, PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant) (set of two gantries), PIE (Kallang Bahru and slip road into Bendemeer) (set of two gantries), Westbound PIE before Eunos Link, and Southbound CTE Auxiliary Lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road. "These rates will revert to the pre-school holiday charges from Tuesday, 2 January 2024 onwards. The rates for other gantries will remain unchanged," the LTA said.ERP is a system used to manage traffic congestions in the city-state. The rate and operating hours are reviewed regularly by the LTA to keep traffic moving at an optimal speed.According to OneMotoring, there are no ERP charges for Sundays and public holidays

Source: YahooSG | Read more »

YAHOOSG: Discover Fun Things to Do and Places to Visit in SingaporeThings to do in Singapore : Food, entertainment, workshops, attractions and more Join Singapore 's newest fun activities & workshops for friends, family & couples. Hurry, tickets are selling fast!

Source: YahooSG | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Tim Hortons opens first outlet in SingaporeIconic Canadian coffeehouse chain Tim Hortons is opening its first local outlet at VivoCity in Singapore . The shop offers a range of coffee beverages paired with doughnuts, paninis, American-style chilli, burgers, and soup.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Singapore and US sign agreements to lower carbon emissions and reduce corruption in trade Singapore , the United States and 12 other Indo-Pacific countries have signed agreements aimed at lowering the carbon emissions and lowering corruption in trade, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Thursday.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Singapore Govt to Install Emergency Buttons in Rental Flats for SeniorsThe Singapore an government has announced plans to improve living conditions for seniors by installing emergency buttons in more rental flats. Approximately 26,800 seniors will have access to a wireless alert alarm system that they can use to call for help in emergencies.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »