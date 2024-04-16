Singapore's Only Traditional Letterpress Studio Faces Uncertain Future

SINGAPORE – A rare printing block for hell money. A box of hand-carved logos for stamp-making from the 1990s. A 1967 mould of Chinese-language newspaper Sin Chew Jit Poh, and 17 tabletop printing presses.

The privately run studio, in the absence of a printing museum in Singapore, has been a key advocate for the preservation and promotion of over 200 years of Singapore’s traditional letterpress heritage. Mr Sun tells The Straits Times: “People entrust all these to me and I buy them from the old printing shops. It’s just not possible to discard all these and sell them as scrap. This is Singapore’s heritage – if this is gone, where else can we find it?”

He cites how there are no existing Jawi or Tamil metal types which are known to have survived, as they would likely have been sold for scrap metal following the transition to modern offset printing in the 1970s and 1980s.

