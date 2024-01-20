Singapore's Oldest Olympian Ajit Singh Gill Passes Away at 95

Ajit Singh Gill, a former national hockey and cricket player, passed away at the age of 95. He represented Singapore at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and was a teacher, Olympian, and double international. Despite his age, he continued to compete and win sporting competitions. Ajit battled renal failure and is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.





