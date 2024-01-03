Singapore's Male Singers Continue to Sell Out Concerts

Whenever one of these male singers announces a concert in Singapore, be prepared for some frenzied ticket-grabbing. Before sales open, fans would have secured spots in the online virtual queue. At SingPost outlets, there would be snaking lines of ardent supporters, some of whom had camped overnight. Trying to call the ticketing hotline? Good luck getting through.

After all, Taiwan’s Jay Chou, Singapore’s JJ Lin, Hong Kong’s Jacky Cheung and Hong Kong-born Jackson Wang are known to sell out their stadium shows here, be it at the National Stadium or Singapore Indoor Stadium, and sometimes within a couple of hours.And Chinese singer Joker Xue recently joined the echelons of this elite group of entertainers, after selling out all three nights of his Extraterrestrial World Tour concerts here on Jan 5, 6 and 7 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Within hours of their releaseThe Straits Times sizes up the sought-after quintet’s shining achievement





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hong Kong Screen Titans Join Forces for 'The Goldfinger'Director Felix Chong, leading man Leung, and producer Ronald Wong discuss the success of 'The Goldfinger' and the involvement of Hong Kong screen titans in the project.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Lion City Sailors Win Singapore CupLion City Sailors striker Richairo Zivkovic scored the opening goal as his team won the Singapore Cup on Dec 9, 2023. The Sailors' controlled the match and secured their second major trophy since becoming a privatised side in 2020.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

New Singapore-China Visa-Free Travel Agreement Draws Mixed ReactionsTravelling to visit family in China was a hassle during Covid-19 restrictions. The new Singapore-China visa-free travel agreement brings joy to those with families in China. Experts don't expect a significant influx of Chinese tourists.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Financial services emerge as top practice area for Singapore’s lawyersExperts point to the rise of financial legal services in Singapore due to the city-state's popularity among high-net-worth families and the resurgence of asset management and private equity investment activity in Southeast Asia. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, Your posts are always well-referenced and credible.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Foreign demand for Singapore property falls due to increased stamp dutyThe hike in the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) for property has resulted in a steep fall in demand from foreigners, with analysts expecting the dampening effect to persist for an extended period.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Singapore's Ambitious Plan to Triple AI WorkforceIndustry observers say Singapore's goal to more than triple its AI workforce in the next three to five years is doable. It's important to look beyond numbers to ensure AI professionals have depth of expertise; and to form links between industry, academia and start-ups.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »