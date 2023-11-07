Singapore's legal system to be more aligned with international standards

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 7), she said while the changes will bring Singapore’s system more aligned to the standards and guidelines of other jurisdictions, greater clarity is necessary for aspiring and current law students. She stressed the need to work together with industry and schools to better retain and train talent. She hopes to see the guidance notes which she understands will be developed in a consultative manner and wanted to know when they will be ready.
