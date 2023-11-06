Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister outlines principles on Israel-Hamas war

The Israel-Hamas war is a reminder for Singapore that it has national interests at stake, said Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan as he spelt out the principles underpinning the Government's position on what he described as an 'unfolding tragedy'. Dr Balakrishnan on Monday (Nov 6) outlined seven principles which have underpinned Singapore's response to what he has described as an 'unfolding tragedy'.

These include a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism, the right of self-defence, and the need to respond proportionally in self-defence. While the local community has responded in a measured manner, Singapore must also ensure that conflicts overseas do not lead to a divide here, as it has in other countries

