Singapore's Economy Grows 2.8% in Q4 2023, PM Lee Expects 1-3% Growth in 2024

PM Lee in his annual New Year Message on Dec 31 said that the economy is expected to grow by 1 to 3 per cent in 2024. SINGAPORE – Lifted by the manufacturing and construction sectors, Singapore’s economy expanded 2.8 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter of 2023, faster than the 1 per cent growth in the previous quarter. The fourth-quarter figure, which beat analysts’ expectations, was also up from the 2.1 per cent recorded a year ago. For the whole of 2023, the economy grew 1.

2 per cent, moderating from the 3.6 per cent growth in 2022, according to advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Jan 2.On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 1.7 per cent in the fourth quarter, extending the 1.3 per cent expansion in the third quarter.that the economy is expected to grow by 1 per cent to 3 per cent in 2024, “but much will depend on the external environment”. Maybank economist Chua Hak Bin said Singapore’s economy ended on a high note, driven by a stronger than expected manufacturing recover





