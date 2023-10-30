Singapore’s economic growth to pick up pace in 2024, inflation to ease after GST-driven rise: MAS

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s economy is expected to shake off the stagnation it has suffered for most of 2023 and grow at a faster pace in 2024.the upcoming hike in the goods and services tax (GST),The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said growth should speed up – after coming in at the lower half of the 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent forecast range in 2023 – as global demand for Singapore’s exports recover and interest rates cease their surge globally, helping the financial sector here.

Higher global interest rates that made loans more expensive weighed down the Republic’s financial sector growth as well. Tech exports from Singapore and South Korea have also bottomed out, though they still remain in contraction territory.

There are also early signs that the financial sector has bottomed out amid stabilising interest rates, paving the way for a modest recovery in 2024, said MAS.as inflation has peaked worldwide, though it remains higher than their targets.Meanwhile, the above-trend growth seen in Singapore's travel-related services and the domestic-oriented sector is expected to normalise towards a lower but steadier pace.

Meanwhile, travel-related industries benefitted from the reopening of borders, chalking up strong double-digit growth rates.Based on advance estimates, overall GDP expanded by 1 per cent quarter on quarter in the third quarter, improving from 0.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

Growth in the global economy is projected to reach 3.1 per cent in 2023 as a whole, and slow to 2.8 per cent in 2024, according to MAS estimates.