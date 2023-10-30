Singapore's diplomatic relations with Israel 'no reason' to cause difficulty with Malaysia: PM Lee

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shake hands at the 10th Leaders' Retreat in Singapore on Oct 30, 2023. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)SINGAPORE: Singapore's relationship with Malaysia should not be complicated by the countries' differing diplomatic relations with Israel and the Palestinian Authority, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (Oct 30).
On Oct 7, Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, with Israeli authorities saying the militants killed about 1,400 people and took at least 239 hostages.Mr Lee said Singapore has condemned the"human tragedy" of innocent people and children being killed, and maintained that Israel and the Palestinian Authority should work towards a negotiated two-state solution in the Middle East.
"Because we have diplomatic relations with Israel, but at the same time, we have friendly relations with the Palestine Authority," he said. "And Malaysia has very friendly relations with the Palestine Authority, but they do not have diplomatic relations with Israel. So the diplomatic situation is not identical, but there is no reason for that to cause a difficulty between Malaysia and Singapore."as he feels the issue in the Middle East is not what happened in recent weeks, but what he calls"politics of dispossession". headtopics.com
"The countries cannot continue to colonise another part of the Palestinian lands. But what is critical for now is of course peace, and stop the killings of civilians, babies and women," he said, adding that he supports an immediate resolution and a"paramount" need for humanitarian assistance.
Nevertheless, Mr Anwar said Malaysia and Singapore share a common position in that they both on Oct 27 voted in favour of aThe resolution called for an"immediate, durable, sustained humanitarian truce, leading to a cessation of hostilities". It also called for the immediate, continuous and unhindered provision of essential supplies to the civilians in Gaza. headtopics.com