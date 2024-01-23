Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister emphasizes the need for constant care to preserve trust among communities

Constant care and attention is needed to preserve trust among the Republic’s different communities, and Singaporeans must never assume that the work is done, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Jan 23. This is particularly so given a world of heightened geopolitical tension, and where people are increasingly identifying themselves in narrow ethnic and religious terms, he said at the 75th anniversary celebration of the Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO).

Such behaviour has fuelled the rise of extremist groups and nativist political parties – an overseas trend, but one which can have a huge impact on Singapore’s social cohesion and harmony given that the country is plugged into the global grid, DPM Wong said at the event at Raffles Town Club. “It is quite clear in my mind that one of my key priorities as leader is to keep our society together, to keep Singapore strong and united, amidst powerful forces that will seek to divide us,” he told the audience of 120 guests, who included IRO’s patron, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Ton





