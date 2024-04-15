Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Calls for Collaboration in Writing the Next Chapter of the Country's Story

SINGAPORE – Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong has asked Singapore ans to work with him and his team to write the next chapter of the Singapore story.would be sworn in as Singapore ’s fourth prime minister on May 15,He said he had wanted to contribute to the Singapore story when he agreed to enter politics in 2011, and never expected then to be asked to serve as prime minister one day.

“Every ounce of my energy shall be devoted to the service of our country and our people. Your dreams will inspire my action. Your concerns will guide my decisions.” “Share your ideas, share your passions and dreams. Walk with me and my team, together we can build a future that shines brightly for all Singaporeans,” he said.

