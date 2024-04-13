Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Affirms Close Partnerships During Overseas Trips

DPM Lawrence Wong meeting French Minister of the Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Bruno Le Maire in Paris on April 12, 2024. PARIS – In a new era of great power politics, it is important to renew and affirm close partnerships even as Singapore moves forward in the troubled world, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong .
DPM Wong, who is also Finance Minister, was in Germany from April 8 to April 10, and France from April 10 to April 13, during which he called on senior government and industry leaders of both countries. When asked if these trips have helped him to build rapport with overseas counterparts as he prepares to take over as prime minister, he said: "That's the purpose of these trips – it's really for me to be able to engage in these countries and, importantly, to engage the leaders whom I will be working with not just now in my current capacity, but also in the future when I take over (as prime minister)." He was speaking to the Singapore media in an interview at the Singapore embassy office in Paris, at the end of his DPM Wong will take over the reins from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ahead of the next general election, which has to be held by November 2025."It's not just about adding "strategic" or "comprehensive" to the relationship – it's really about affirming and adding substance in what we do together," he said.
