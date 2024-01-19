Singapore's Covid-19 Expenditure Audit Finds No Major Lapses

An audit of Singapore’s Covid-19 expenditure has scrutinised $33.2 billion out of the $72.3 billion spent in the 2020 and 2021 financial years, and did not uncover major lapses, said the Public Accounts Committee. The parliamentary watchdog presented its findings in a report released on Jan 18 after it reviewed the two-part audit by the Auditor-General’s Office (AGO).

“Given the substantial spending under extenuating circumstances and a fluid crisis situation, the committee acknowledged and commended the overall effectiveness of the risk management processes in place,” it said.The AGO’s annual audit of government accounts for the 2021/2022 financial year released in July 2022 hadin relation to their Covid-19 spending. These resulted in lapses such as possible salary overpayments, inadequate checks on price reasonableness in contracts and discrepancies in payment claims. These findings were based on a thematic audit on samples covering 18 per cent of the total Covid-19 expenditure by the three agencies, which spent $





STForeignDesk » / 🏆 4. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore to Temporarily Increase Number of Tenants Allowed in Larger Flats and Private HomesThe number of tenants allowed in larger Housing Board flats and private residential properties will be temporarily increased for about three years, to help cool the home leasing market and support households that intend to rent.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Why Tim Hortons bets on 'third-place' to be first in Singapore's coffee marketTim Hortons aims to dominate the 'third place' in Singapore's coffee market to compete against local brands and grab-and-go models.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Singapore retailers say most personal mobility aids won't meet proposed speed requirementsMost personal mobility aids (PMAs) currently being sold in Singapore will not meet proposed requirements to cut their maximum speeds, according to retailers. They told CNA that more time would be needed to sell off or reprogramme existing stock, following the release of a report on Thursday (Dec 14) aimed at regulating PMA use.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Parents in Singapore discuss struggles with children's healthcareSingaporean parents share their experiences and frustrations with children's healthcare, highlighting the need for a dedicated urgent care centre.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Singapore to temporarily increase number of tenants allowed in larger flats and private homesThe number of tenants allowed in larger Housing Board flats and private residential properties will be temporarily increased for about three years, to better meet rental demand and support households that intend to rent.

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Chinese nationals in Singapore seek solutions after cases of frozen remittancesChinese nationals in Singapore are facing difficulties in accessing their remittances sent to China, prompting the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to take action.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »