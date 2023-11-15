Singapore's Coding Community Surpasses India in Asia-Pacific Growth

Singapore’s coding community takes the lead in Asia-Pacific growth, surpassing even India, according to a recent report from GitHub. The findings, released during the GitHub Universe conference in San Francisco, indicate a significant surge in coding participation in the city-state. Nearly one million residents in Singapore, constituting one in six of the population, have embraced coding.

This represents a remarkable fourfold increase from 260,000 in 2019, underscoring Singaporeans’ growing interest in programming skills. The local coding community witnessed a notable 39% growth in the 12 months leading up to September, outpacing India.GitHub’s data, derived from unique user logins in Singapore, provided valuable insights into the growth of the city-state’s developer community. The report was revealed during the GitHub Universe conference, drawing attention from 2,100 tech enthusiasts over two day

