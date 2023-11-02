Singapore’s central bank the world’s third-largest gold buyer from Jan to Sept 2023

The People’s Bank of China was the largest buyer, having raised its reserves of the yellow metal by 78 tonnes during the third quarter. “Central banks continue to value the benefits that gold can bring to their reserve portfolios – diversification, downside protection, and liquidity,” said Mr Shaokai Fan, WGC’s head of Asia-Pacific excluding China and its global head of central banks.

As gold carries no credit or counterparty risks, it serves as a source of trust in a country and in all economic environments, making it one of the most crucial reserve assets worldwide, alongside government bonds.

Central banks grew their bullion reserves by 337 tonnes in the third quarter, compared with an increase of 175 tonnes in the second quarter. “This strong buying streak from central banks is expected to stay on course for the remainder of the year, indicating a robust annual total again in 2023,” the WGC said.Inflation drives Asian central banks, including S’pore, to build up gold reserves

“With geopolitical tensions on the rise and an expectation for continued robust central bank buying, gold demand may surprise to the upside,” said Ms Louise Street, a senior markets analyst at the WGC.

