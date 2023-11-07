Singapore's Carolyn Choo and Tracy Ma on Forbes Asia's 'Powerful Businesswomen' list

Singapore’s Carolyn Choo and Tracy Ma have been included in Forbes Asia’s ‘Powerful Businesswomen’ list. MAS is reviewing the need for new culture provision in the corporate governance code. The potential influx of expats from Hong Kong is expected to increase demand for homes in prime districts. Lendela is redefining the borrowing experience by offering a matchmaking space for loans with limited personal data.
Nominations are now open for the SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024. LEGO has opened two airport stores in Changi Airport. More deals are expected in the Singapore real estate market in 2024
Singapore Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »
INDEPENDENTSG: Election misinformation will intensify in 2024 with AILatest Breaking News
Source: IndependentSG | Read more »
Source: TODAYonline | Read more »
Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »
SBRMAGAZİNE: MAS and Bank Indonesia extend bilateral financial arrangement until 2024p class="CxSpFirst"strongspanspan lang="AF" xml:lang="AF" xml:lang="AF"spanThe agreement between both central banks was extended to 2 November 2024.
Source: SBRMagazine | Read more »