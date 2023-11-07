Singapore's Carolyn Choo and Tracy Ma on Forbes Asia's 'Powerful Businesswomen' list

Singapore’s Carolyn Choo and Tracy Ma have been included in Forbes Asia’s ‘Powerful Businesswomen’ list. MAS is reviewing the need for new culture provision in the corporate governance code. The potential influx of expats from Hong Kong is expected to increase demand for homes in prime districts. Lendela is redefining the borrowing experience by offering a matchmaking space for loans with limited personal data.

Nominations are now open for the SBR International Business Awards and National Business Awards 2024. LEGO has opened two airport stores in Changi Airport. More deals are expected in the Singapore real estate market in 2024

Singapore's next General Election likely in 2024, say analysts after PM Lee reveals handover plan. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong says he will hand leadership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong by the next General Election, and before November 2024 "if all goes well".

Biden trails Trump in states likely to decide 2024 US election, polls show. Democratic President Joe Biden trails

Election misinformation will intensify in 2024 with AI

Next General Election likely to be held in late 2024 at the earliest. SINGAPORE – Singapore can expect its next General Election (GE) to most likely be held in November 2024 at the earliest, political analysts told CNA, after Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced on Sunday (Nov 5) his timeline for handing over leadership to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Ohio abortion vote this week may ripple to 2024 US election. COLUMBUS: As the clock ticks down on a high-stakes vote in the US state of Ohio, activists are out in force urging voters to decide whether to explicitly enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution.

MAS and Bank Indonesia extend bilateral financial arrangement until 2024. The agreement between both central banks was extended to 2 November 2024.

