Singapore's Ambitious Plan to Triple AI Workforce

In the race to harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI), Singapore aims to get ahead by more than tripling its AI workforce to 15,000 in the next three to five years. This goal is achievable, according to industry observers, who see the figure as a starting point and as a critical mass needed for innovation. But they also highlighted the need to look beyond numbers to ensure workers have the depth of skills needed as well as the ability to make interdisciplinary connections.





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore to Triple Number of AI Practitioners in National AI Strategy 2.0Singapore's second National Artificial Intelligence Strategy lays out how the country plans to harness AI for the public good over the next three to five years.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore Aims to Triple AI Workforce with New StrategyThe goal to increase the number of artificial intelligence (AI) practitioners in Singapore to 15,000 can be achieved quickly, thanks in part to the growing number of AI courses in universities here and reskilling programs, said experts.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Can Singapore host major sporting events?Former Sport Singapore chief executive Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay discuss the possibility of Singapore hosting major sporting events and which events it should target.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Eco-friendly jet fuel production expected to triple by 2024The production of eco-friendly jet fuel is expected to triple to 1.875 billion litres in 2024, accounting for 0.53 per cent of the aviation industry’s fuel needs. However, this is still far behind the amount needed to reach the target of having cleaner jet fuel form 5 per cent of fuel consumption by 2030.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore Coach Medallion Awarded to Three Local CoachesThree local coaches in Singapore, Pang Qing Liang, Isa Halim, and Winson Cheong Peng Chin, were awarded the Singapore Coach Medallion for their contributions to their respective sport. The award was presented by Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, at the ICCE GCC 2023.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Singapore Democratic Party Outlines Plans for General ElectionDuring the official opening of their new headquarters, Singapore Democratic Party secretary-general Dr Chee Soon Juan outlined some of the party’s plans for the upcoming months as they prepare for the General Election. The party will focus on the rising cost of living in their election campaign.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »