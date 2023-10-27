Singapore’s 2021 greenhouse gas emissions hit record 57.7 million tonnes

The rise in emissions was reflected across most sectors, due to the resumption of economic activity after the early days of Covid-19.

The National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) said on Friday that the increase was reflected across most sectors, due to the resumption of economic activity after the early days of Covid-19. In line with this, it will be reducing emissions to around 60 million tonnes in 2030 after peaking emissions earlier. This means that Singapore’s emissions will grow to around 65 million tonnes between 2025 and 2028, before starting to fall towards the end of this decade and reaching net zero by 2050.

Ms Fu said in Parliament then that it was premature to announce a precise year in which emissions would peak, as peaking emissions would require substantial transformation across industries, economy and society. headtopics.com

“This may not be surprising as online shopping behaviours brought about by the pandemic could have resulted in an increase in logistics and transport emissions. Overall, the rest of the emissions share looks more or less the same from 2020 to 2021,” she added.

Solar deployment here has already surpassed 1 gigawatt-peak, which would mean that Singapore is now more than halfway to reaching its target of 2 gigawatt-peak by 2030. Of the 57.7 million tonnes in 2021, an estimated four million tonnes came from hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) emissions, which are synthetic gases primarily used for cooling and refrigeration. headtopics.com

“As the world gets warmer, Singapore may rely more on air-conditioning and refrigeration to keep food and other items cool and fresh. So if this share continues unchecked, we may actually end up peaking emissions earlier,” Ms Low added.

