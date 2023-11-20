Singapore Retailers Advised to Use Authentic Nostalgia Marketing

Singapore retailers are being advised to use authentic nostalgia marketing techniques instead of false retro strategies. One successful example is McDonald's Singapore's Prosperity Burger. Brands are advised to form emotional connections and prioritize optimism and positivity.





SBRMagazine » / 🏆 13. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

National monuments of Singapore: Singapore Conference HallWhat is a National Monument? Who gazettes them? How many national monuments are there in Singapore? To date, the Preservation of Sites and Monuments, a division of National Heritage Board, has identified and gazetted 75 buildings, structures and sites of national significance as an integral part of Singapore’s built heritage.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »

Peter Yu named one of Singapore's top film actors by Taiwanese mediaIs Peter Yu one of the top film actors in Singapore? At least that is the latest title bestowed upon him, according to a report on Monday (Nov 6) by Taiwanese media outlet ETToday. In the piece, Peter is described as 'one of the top actors in Singapore's film industry'. Besides the glowing accolade, the article also introduced his latest...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »

Sales start for regular-priced tickets to Singapore Grand Prix 2024Singapore Grand Prix race promoter Singapore GP Pte Ltd has announced that it will start sales of regular priced tickets for the 2024 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, after early bird tickets have sold out one month ahead of the expected promotional phase. The regular priced tickets will go on sale come Nov 1, 2023, at 10.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »

Singapore to remove melamine-related requirements for milk imports, including infant formula, from ChinaSINGAPORE: Singapore will remove melamine-related import requirements for milk, milk products and products containing milk from China from Nov 1, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Monday (Oct 23).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 5. / 66,3 Read more »

Singapore experiences highest-ever October temperature of 36.3°CSINGAPORE — Singapore experienced its hottest October day on Oct 9, the Meteorological Service Singapore said on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »

Woman in viral hospital argument with police deported, barred from SingaporeSINGAPORE — A woman who became infamous in Singapore after uploading TikTok videos of herself arguing with the police in hospital has been deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 98,56 Read more »