Singapore Restricts Supply of Mussels from Port Dickson due to Biotoxin Contamination

Singapore is restricting the supply and sale of mussels found in the waters off Port Dickson in Malaysia due to the presence of biotoxins. The mussels were found to contain a biotoxin from several species of algae, which have increased due to the recent hot weather .

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is working with importers to verify the source of their mussels and ensure that mussels are not imported from Port Dickson.

Singapore Mussels Port Dickson Biotoxin Algae Hot Weather Contamination

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Straits Times / 🏆 8. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore to restrict sale, supply of tainted mussels from Malaysia's Port DicksonThe Singapore Food Agency (SFA) says it is also working with importers to verify the source of their mussel imports.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Mussels in Port Dickson tainted by biotoxins, not safe to eat: Malaysia’s Fisheries DeptThe public is advised against eating mussels and other bivalves such as lala from the resort town.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Mussels from Malaysia’s Port Dickson unsafe to eat, contaminated with biotoxins: AuthoritiesWater samples were also taken by the Department of Fisheries in the waters off Melaka and Johor, and they were found to be safe and there was no proliferation of the algae.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Eight Cases of Food Poisoning Reported in Port DicksonEight cases of food poisoning, believed to have been caused by eating mussels, have been reported in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan. Two people have been admitted into the intensive care unit after experiencing paralysis.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Eight sick from food poisoning after eating mussels in Port Dickson; two in intensive careThey had eaten mussels they bought from two markets in the Port Dickson district.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

No impact on port operations from oil slicks in waters off Tuas Port: MPAThe source of the oil slicks is likely to have originated from inland.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »